Video: Lions LB Ejected For Shoving His Helmet Into Ref’s Chest

Ejections don’t get much more bizarre than the one we just had in this afternoon’s Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game.

Detroit linebacker Jamie Collins has been ejected from the contest after shoving his helmet into the chest area of a referee.

Collins, 30, was upset with a penalty call. So, the 2015 Pro Bowl linebacker decided to demonstrate the hit to the referee. For some reason, Collins thought it would be a good idea to physically make contact with the official.

That is clearly not tolerated, so Collins was promptly ejected from the game. Here’s a replay of what happened:

Jamie Collins just got kicked out of the game for this!!! pic.twitter.com/OdvsRc2IlR — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) September 13, 2020

Sure, the contact there didn’t seem harsh, but you have to know better if you’re Collins. Making contact with an official is basically an automatic ejection in every sport.

This is a rough start to Collins’ career in Detroit. The former Browns and Patriots linebacker signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions in free agency.

Detroit and Chicago are currently tied, 3-3, midway through the second quarter. Both the Lions and the Bears are hoping to take big step forwards in 2020.