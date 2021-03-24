Report: Detroit Lions Make Big Decision About Jared Goff’s Contract

The Detroit Lions probably got an even higher price for Matthew Stafford than they would have otherwise, because they took back Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams. Goff’s former team had soured on him, especially after the giant contract it handed him a few years ago.

Goff threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018, emerging as a fringe MVP candidate. He led the Rams to the Super Bowl, where the New England Patriots put the clamps on the explosive Rams offense. Things tailed off from there, eventually leading to this offseason’s trade.

While there is a chance that the Detroit Lions go quarterback with their No. 7 overall draft pick next month, Goff is expected to be the starter for the team this fall. Now, he’s done a solid for his new franchise, accepting a restructuring of his contract to open up some salary cap room.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Lions have turned $20 million of his contract into a signing bonus, pushing off $5 million in annual salary cap hits to future years on his deal. That opens up $15 million in room for the team this season.

The Lions have converted $20M of Jared Goff’s salary into a signing bonus, creating $15M in cap space for 2021. This move will add $5M cap charges to Goff’s deal over the 2022-2024 season, while Detroit gets operating room for the rest of this offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2021

The salary cap is taking a rare dip this year, of about eight-percent from its 2020 season level. That has made the free agency market very tight, and there aren’t a ton of teams with room to manage.

The New England Patriots have thrived in this environment, signing more free agents than just about every before thanks to a good deal of cap room. Now, the Lions may have the ability to add a few more pieces. While the team is starting over in the front office and with a new coaching staff, by committing to Jared Goff for at least a year or two, it does sound like the franchise would like to be competitive if possible.

Goff’s four-year deal is worth $134 million, per Spotrac. It takes keep him with the Detroit Lions through his age 30 season in 2024, after which he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, but there is a potential out for the team after 2022.