Lions GM Lays Out Expectations For Jared Goff After Stafford Trade

The Detroit Lions got a haul of draft picks in the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams. They also got another former No. 1 pick quarterback in the deal, Jared Goff.

The Rams paid a hefty price to upgrade from Goff to Stafford. Goff, who was the top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2018, was a solid starter. The team clearly felt like there was a pretty well-defined limit to the heights they could reach with him under center.

The Lions are excited to have him in the building though. General manager Brad Holmes previously worked in the Rams’ front office when the team took Goff, and says that he fully expects him to be the starting quarterback this fall.

The Detroit Lions have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, one that is stacked with quarterback talent. There are plenty of rumors about the team targeting a player like Trey Lance or Justin Fields in that spot, and while Goff is currently the centerpiece of the quarterback room, the Lions aren’t overly invested in his future given what else they got for Stafford. Holmes maintains that the current plan is for him to be the QB1 in 2021, though he stopped short of fully committing to it.

“Seeing him now, I do expect Jared to come in and start,to be our starting quarterback,” Holmes said during Goff’s introductory press conference this afternoon. “I don’t see anything other than that.”

That is likely the case no matter what happens in the NFL Draft. Jared Goff’s presence gives the Detroit Lions the ability to develop a young quarterback, should they choose to go in that direction.

“His résumé speaks for itself,” Holmes continues, about his new veteran quarterback. “He’s a proven winner. So for him to compete the for the starting quarterback position and winning the starting quarterback position — definitely expect him to reclaim that status. And I’ve never had any doubts that he can be.”

Otherwise, they can continue to build up the roster and probably get decent play out of the two-time Pro Bowler as they figure out whether he is the answer to that position for the long term. Obviously there’s pressure to build a winner, but it is a pretty advantageous position for a team with a brand new coaching staff and front office.

