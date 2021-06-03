The Detroit Lions have plenty of new faces in the building this off-season. Dan Campbell is one of them. So is new quarterback Jared Goff.

Campbell doesn’t have big shoes to fill. Detroit hasn’t had a decent head coach in years. If he can have a so-so first season, fans should be excited. Goff, on the other hand, is replacing perhaps the most decorated quarterback in the organization’s history in Matthew Stafford.

Luckily for Goff, this isn’t his first rodeo. He was under immense pressure playing for a Los Angeles Rams team with sky-high aspirations. The same couldn’t be said for the Detroit Lions, who are simply hoping to field a competitive team.

The Lions have already begun their preparation for the 2021 season. Goff made a few throws “that were just, wow” on Thursday, according to Campbell.

“He made about five throws (yesterday) that were just, wow,” Campbell told reporters on Thursday, via Lions beat writer Dave Birkett.

Campbell signing Jared Goff’s praises: “He made about five throws (yesterday) that were just, wow.” Said he’s very pleased with what he’s seen from the new Lions QB so far. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 3, 2021

We wouldn’t expect Dan Campbell to say anything poor about Jared Goff. But it’s still encouraging to hear the Lions’ new quarterback is off to a good start.

Luckily for Goff, Detroit went out and took standout offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll reportedly start his career at right tackle, despite playing left for the entirety of his college career. Taylor Decker will man the left side of the offensive line.

Both Decker and Sewell will prove critical to Goff’s play this upcoming season. If the Lions’ offensive line can keep the former Rams quarterback off the turf most of the time, it’ll be a step in the right direction.

[Dave Birkett]