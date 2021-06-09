Jared Goff Has Honest Comment On Playing For Lions

After a blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams that sent Matthew Stafford to LA, Jared Goff is the new starting QB in the Motor City. And so far, he’s enjoying his new team.

Speaking to the Lions official website this week, Goff said it’s “been fun” to be a part of the organization. He said he’s getting along well with his teammates and coaches, as well as the owners.

“It’s been fun for me to experience and be a part of,” Goff said. “Guys that are really wanting to hear from me and hear what I like… They are constantly talking to me and informing me and we’re working together to build this thing the right way. It’s been fun to be a part of that. I’ve had a lot of fun having that ownership and being able to really use my strengths and use my knowledge and use what I know and at the same time continue to learn from these guys.”

2021 will be Goff’s sixth NFL season with his third head coach. He’ll be looking to rebound from what have been two very average years with the Los Angeles Rams.

Watch live as QB Jared Goff meets the media: https://t.co/v9WTlOCThH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 8, 2021

The Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. After a brutal rookie season under Jeff Fisher, Sean McVay took over in 2017 and promptly turned the Rams into a high-octane offense where Goff was a superstar.

Goff made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018, going 24-7 and reaching the Super Bowl in 2018. But after losing Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots, Goff’s production took a big dip in 2019.

His touchdowns dropped while his turnovers increased, and the Rams went just 18-13 with him under center over the last two years. That didn’t stop them from reaching the playoffs as a wildcard team in 2020, nor from upsetting the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.

But when the season was over, the Rams decided to move on from Goff. They traded him in order to go with the veteran hand in Matthew Stafford.

Jared Goff will now have the next few years to prove the Rams were wrong to move on from him.