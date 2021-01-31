Jared Goff’s time in Los Angeles is coming to an end.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is being traded by the Rams to the Lions in a blockbuster package for Matthew Stafford.

According to multiple reports, the Lions and the Rams agreed to the big-time quarterback trade late on Saturday night. ESPN.com had some details on the trade package:

The Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 in what is the first exchange of former No. 1 overall picks in the common draft era (since 1967). The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on March 17.

Goff, who helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl during his time in Los Angeles, is now heading to Detroit.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver spoke to Goff about the trade.

“I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me,” the now-former Rams quarterback told Silver.

I spoke to Jared Goff after he was traded to the Lions. Column coming later today, and we'll have more on @nflnetwork at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 31, 2021

Goff is coming off a 2020 season in which he threw for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He will join a Lions team featuring a new head coach and a new general manager.