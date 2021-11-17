The Detroit Lions don’t have any plans to make a quarterback change at this time, but they might have to, considering Jared Goff isn’t at 100 percent.

Goff suffered an oblique injury against the Steelers last Sunday. Though he played through the injury, it appears he needs at least a few days to rest.

Moments ago, The Athletic’s Chris Burke reported that Goff will sit out Wednesday’s practice. As a result, Tim Boyle will get the first-team reps this afternoon.

Boyle is still on injured reserve at this moment, but the Lions have already activated the 21-day window for his return. That means he should come off injured reserve in the very near future.

Jared Goff will sit today. He’s day to day with the oblique injury. Tim Boyle gets starter reps to open the week. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 17, 2021

It’s interesting that Boyle is receiving the first-team reps to open the week. After all, the Lions have David Blough listed as their backup quarterback on the depth chart.

When healthy, Goff is the unquestioned starter for the Lions. During a recent press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Goff is his best option – for now.

“Ultimately, I still think right now he’s the guy that gives us the best chance,” Campbell said of Goff, via the Detroit Free Press.

The next two days of practice will be telling. If Goff’s status doesn’t improve by Friday, he’ll most likely miss his first start this season.