Jared Goff Reacts To Sean McVay’s Honest Trade Admission

The Los Angeles Rams certainly seem better off after acquiring Matthew Stafford as quarterback, sending Jared Goff back to the Detroit Lions. That doesn’t mean Sean McVay is thrilled with how every aspect of the deal went down.

“I wish there was better, clearer communication,” McVay said on Tuesday, ahead of Sunday’s Rams-Lions game in L.A.

“To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn’t be totally accurate in that. I’ll never claim to be perfect, but I will try to learn from some things that I can do better, and I think that was one of them without a doubt.”

Jared Goff was asked about his former coach’s quote today. While it doesn’t change how things went down, he says he appreciates what McVay had to say.

Ahead of Jared Goff’s return to LA, he’s aware of Sean McVay wishing his communication was better before trade. Goff: “I appreciate it. It takes a man to say something like that. So, yeah, I appreciate it. It still happened the way it did, but I do appreciate him saying that.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 20, 2021

The Rams are 5-1 with Stafford under center, and have the look of a Super Bowl contender. The Lions, meanwhile, are the NFL’s final winless team at 0-6.

Stafford has played excellent football, completing 69.5-percent of his throws for 1,838 yards (9.2 yards per attempt), 16 touchdowns, and four touchdowns. Goff, meanwhile, is at 66.8-percent completions for 1,505 yards, a meager 6.3 yards per attempt. He has seven touchdowns and four picks on the year.

He should be plenty motivated to take on his former team, in a shootout with the quarterback that his old team traded him for. On paper, however, Jared Goff and the Lions are quite outmatched here. SI Sportsbook has the Rams as a heavy favorite at -14.5.