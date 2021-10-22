Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show.

That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.

Harper has become one of the most well-known models in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit lineup. Earlier this week, she opened up on what it’s like living in Detroit after Goff’s trade to the Lions.

During a Q&A with fans on Instagram Wednesday, Harper made it clear she’s loving life in Detroit. “I’ve honestly been loving the change of pace,” Harper said when asked if she misses Los Angeles.

Here’s more of what she had to say, via New York Post:

Harper explained that living in Detroit has given her the “opportunity to slow down and focus on things I haven’t been able to in a long time because of the fast paced lifestyle in LA. Of course missing my friends and family and I’m sure I’ll start missing the sunshine, but honestly and truly loving it here,” she said.

While Harper seems to be adjusting well to life in Detroit, Jared Goff isn’t have the best time of it so far.

The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled with a less-than-stellar cast of receivers as the Lions sit at 0-6 on the season.