Jared Goff’s Status For Week 11 Is Reportedly In Question

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Detroit Lions without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

With Big Ben out, the Steelers offense struggled to move the ball. Meanwhile, the Lions ran all over the Steelers defense en route to a 16-16 tie – the first tie of the 2021 NFL season thus far.

After the game, it was the Lions who received some tough news about their starting quarterback. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Goff is dealing with a core muscle injury.

“The coaching staff wants to see how well Goff can throw by Wednesday’s practice, and whether he can use his core muscles in doing so, before determining his status for the Browns game, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday’s NFL Now,” the report said.

As a result of the injury, it’s not a lock that he’ll be able to take the field this weekend for a game against the Cleveland Browns.

If Goff isn’t able to go this weekend, veteran backup David Blough would likely get the start. Unfortunately, the Lions don’t have much depth at the position right now.

It’s possible Detroit will add another quarterback before Sunday’s game.