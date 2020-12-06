Jason Garrett Is Getting Mentioned For An NFL Head Coach Job

Jason Garrett is one year removed from an NFL head coaching job. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach was fired following the 2019 season. Garrett has since become the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Could we see Garrett back as an NFL head coach in 2021?

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson would like to see it happen. The Hall of Fame head coach advocated for Garrett for the Detroit Lions vacancy on Sunday morning.

Detroit fired Matt Patricia last week.

This is a new name for Lions head coach — Jason Garrett, former Cowboys head coach and current Giants DC. Jimmy Johnson advocated for him on Fox pregame show. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) December 6, 2020

While Johnson is incredibly well respect, it’s difficult to imagine the Lions going through with a Garrett hire.

It’s also difficult to imagine Detroit going with Tony Dungy’s suggestion. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach wants to see Jim Caldwell re-hired by the Lions.

“Just listen to Ms. Ford’s press conference when she let him go. That was the most unbelievable thing I have ever heard,” Dungy said this week. “Hey, our locker room is better, we’ve got great direction, we’ve won more games than we’ve had over any three-year period of time in the last 40 years, our city is better (and) our players believe in him. But, we are going in another direction. Come on. That says a lot right there.”

He continued:

“If I were them, I would bring Jim Caldwell back, and say hopefully we can fix this thing,” he told the Rich Eisen Show.

Both of these suggestions are probably not happening.