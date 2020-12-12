Jim Harbaugh Is Now The Betting Favorite For 1 NFL Job

Could we see Jim Harbaugh back in the NFL by next season? Apparently the oddsmakers believe there’s a real possibility that will happen.

With only one year remaining on Harbaugh’s deal with the Michigan Wolverines, there have been a plethora of rumors about what he’ll do next.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk is reporting that Harbaugh is eyeing a return to the NFL. It could be Harbaugh’s way of leaving Michigan before the athletic department eventually kicks him out.

If Harbaugh chooses the NFL over college football, one destination makes the most sense to oddsmakers.

According to FanDuel, the oddsmakers have Harbaugh at +200 to become the next head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Harbaugh is now tied with Robert Saleh for the best odds. There has been some internal push for Saleh, who has been magnificent as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit recently fired Matt Patricia due to his inability to get the team over the hump. In fact, he was a major downgrade from Jim Caldwell.

The Lions have their franchise quarterback in Matt Stafford, but they haven’t accomplished much with him under center. Perhaps hiring Harbaugh will result in a much-needed culture change in the Motor City.

During his first stint in the NFL, Harbaugh took the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game three years in a row.