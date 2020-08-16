Wife Of Star NFL QB Issues Apology To Colin Kaepernick

The wife of a star NFL quarterback has issued a public apology to Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016. Kaepernick’s kneeling sparked many different types of reactions. As time as gone on, more people are starting to understand why Kaepernick kneeled in the first place.

Kelly Stafford appears to be one of those people. The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford explained her mindset on Instagram.

“When Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem, I had strong feelings about it. Even when he kept saying it had nothing to do with the flag or military, I didn’t listen. I kept not listening to him or anyone else and let the political rhetoric persuade me that him kneeling was disrespectful to our military.

Over the past several months, I have opened my ears, mind, and heart and it has opened my eyes to see how wrong I was and for that I am sorry,” she wrote.

Matthew and Kelly are putting their money where their mouth is. The couple is donating $350,000 to their alma mater, the University of Georgia, to fund a program for student-athletes.

“Matthew and I thought this was a good place to start. We are proud to be a part of this program and we will keep fighting to help end this social injustice. Black Lives Matter,” Kelly wrote.

Matthew and Kelly both attended the University of Georgia, where he played quarterback and she was a cheerleader.

It’s great to see the Stafford trying to make an impact at a place they know well.