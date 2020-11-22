Wife Of Star NFL QB Criticized For Her ‘Dictatorship’ Comment

The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford faced criticism this week for her comments on Michigan’s COVID-19 policies.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Lions quarterback, blasted the state’s crackdown on policies following spikes in coronavirus cases.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that the state was beginning a three-week crackdown on indoor gatherings and other group activities.

“I’m over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan,” Kelly Stafford said earlier on Thursday on Instagram.

“I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine. But shutting down all these small businesses — things that people have worked their life for — shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it. So once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left.”

Kelly Stafford faced criticism for her comments. She has since apologized.

“should never have used the word ‘dictatorship,’ ” Kelly Stafford wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “i got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. i don’t know the answer and i won’t pretend to. i care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this.. and also the medical staff who care for them. and it is hard knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it. so i’m sorry. i let my emotions get the best of me. i love michigan and the people here.. don’t get that twisted in this This place was my rock during my tough times. and i wish there was an answer that pleased everyone but we know that is definitely not the case.”

The Lions, 4-5 on the season, are scheduled to take on the Panthers at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. Matthew Stafford has been battling an injury, but he’s expected to play.