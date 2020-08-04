Kelly Stafford Posts Statement On ‘Nightmare’ Past 4 Days

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions placed star quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who have either tested positive for the virus, or have been exposed in some way. Luckily for Stafford and the Lions, he was victim to a false-positive test.

According to a statement from the Lions, Stafford was “was forced due to the NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests.” His wife, Kelly, isn’t happy with the way the NFL handled the situation.

She posted a lengthy message on Instagram blaming the NFL for harassment her family received as a result of the news. “Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world,” she said.

Here’s the post.

Kelly said her children were harassed and kicked off the playground as a result of Stafford’s false-positive test. She also revealed their school said they won’t be allowed back.

Stafford also said she was approached in a grocery store and was told she was endangering others.

“If you saw me out and about after this, it was because we already knew it was a false positive test. We would never chance endangering anyone with this virus,” she said.

“If we have learned anything in the past two years, it’s that we know the value of health and the health of others.”

Despite the “nightmare” over the past four days, it’s good to know the Stafford family is in good health.