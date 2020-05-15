On Friday morning, a report emerged suggesting Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, put their home up for sale.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Stafford is putting his home in Michigan’s Bloomfield Township up for sale. Per the report, the house is on the market for a whopping $6.5 million.

Kelly Stafford confirmed the couple put their house on the market. She also made sure to squash any potential trade rumors or rumors that Stafford’s time with the Detroit Lions was coming to an end.

Kelly said the couple is selling their house for safety reasons. “No speculation is needed,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

Here’s her full comments, via the Detroit Free Press:

“We’re about to have our fourth child and I personally do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over 3. So that is the reason that it’s on the market. It makes us super sad (to sell our home). That house has been incredible. We’ll never have another house like it. So it is a super sad thing, but it just makes us feel better knowing that there’s no real dangers of having tiny ones running around all the bodies of water, so that is the reason.”

The house boasts “the largest infinity pool in the state” and sits on a lake, which the couple thinks could be dangerous with four young children.

Stafford was the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason. However, it sounds like he isn’t going anywhere – at least not anywhere else in the NFL.