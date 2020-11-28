Kenny Golladay Appears To React To Matt Patricia’s Firing

The Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia earlier on Saturday after another disappointing season start. The organization also dismissed general manager Bob Quinn, much to the delight of the team’s fans.

But it looks like at least one of Detroit’s players approved of the firing as well.

After the official announcement was made, the NFL instagram account posted a photo confirming the news. Among those who liked the post was Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Take a look, courtesy of The Athletic’s Chris Burke:

(That is Golladay.) — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 28, 2020

Although it’s a pretty harmless gesture, it still might be telling of what Golladay thought of his now former coach.

Interestingly enough, Patricia might’ve helped the wide receiver become the Pro Bowler that he is today. Golladay exploded in 2018 and 2019 combining for 135 receptions over those two seasons. He caught 11 touchdowns in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl team. However, no one likes to lose games, which the Lions have done plenty of during the last few years.

Patricia’s tenure in Detroit definitely didn’t go according to plan. After starting off with a 6-10 record in his first season, his squad continuously got worse. In 2019, the Lions went 3-12-1 and the team got off to a lackluster 4-7 beginning this year. All-in-all, Patricia ended his time with the Lions at 13-29-1.

Detroit become the third organization to fire its head coach this season. The Texans and Falcons already parted ways with Bill O’Brien and Dan Quinn, respectively, earlier in the year.

While the Lions begin their search, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will take over as interim head coach. Detroit will try to finish out the 2020 campaign strong, starting against Chicago on Sunday night.