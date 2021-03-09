The Lions Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kenny Golladay

The Detroit Lions have plenty of holes to fill on the roster, as they work to rebuild after the Matthew Stafford trade. Now, new quarterback Jared Goff could be losing one of the team’s most established wide receivers, Kenny Golladay.

Golladay just wrapped up a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team, after being taken in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois. In his second NFL season, he had a breakout 70 catch season for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns. The following year, he made the Pro Bowl, going for 65/1,190/11, with that touchdown mark leading the NFL.

He spent most of the 2020 season on the injured reserve, appearing in just five games for Detroit. He managed 20 catches for 338 yards and two scores.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions don’t plan to use the franchise tag on Golladay. As a result, he’s heading to unrestricted free agency, where he should be a very interesting name for any team with a need at receiver.

The #Lions don’t plan to tag WR Kenny Golladay, per source. No final decision on whether Detroit may use a tag on someone else, but it appears Golladay is headed to the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2021

Golladay is 28 years old, and has thrived for some pretty rough Lions offenses. While there are a number of teams up against the salary cap this year, he should have a number of interested franchises.

Back in December, Kenny Golladay said that he’d like to remain in Detroit. “I want to be here, like the city, like what’s going on,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

Spotrac‘s market value calculator is pretty bullish on what he could land. It has five-years, $85 million as a potential deal for potential former Lion.

We’ll see if he can approach something close to that, which would have put him in the top 10 for 2020 wide receiver salaries at an average of around $17 million per year. Coming off of an injury-plagued season, it may be tricky, but his 2018 and 2019 production was impressive.