Lions Announce Star WR Kenny Golladay’s Status For Week 2 vs. Packers

Kenny Golladay has established himself as one of the NFL’s most reliable wide receivers over the last two years. His 2020 season is still yet to get off the ground.

Golladay missed the Detroit Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, a 27-23 loss for the team. He tweaked his hamstring during the week of practice, leaving Danny Amendola, T.J. Hockenson, and Marvin Jones to pick up the slack in the passing game.

Detroit runs the risk of falling to 0-2 in division play this weekend. The Green Bay Packers lit up the scoreboard last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Patricia could certainly use his full complement of offensive weapons around Matt Stafford on Sunday.

That won’t be the case, unfortunately for the Lions. The team has ruled Golladay out for a second straight week. The Packers are already six-point favorites in that game. That line may grow with this news.

Kenny Golladay caught 65 passes for a career high 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He’s also been impressive against the Packers during his career, with 371 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

In his absence last weekend, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 24-of-42 throws for 297 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His Week 2 counterpart Aaron Rodgers looked like his vintage self in Week 1 against the Vikings. The Lions will need the rest of the offense to really step up with Golladay out, against an offense that looks to be clicking very well.

The two NFC North rivals kick off at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

