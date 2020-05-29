Brother Of NFL RB ‘Trapped’ In Romania While Wife Is 8 Months Pregnant

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to all kinds of horror stories of people being trapped in foreign countries. For Kerron Johnson, the brother Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, the timing couldn’t be worse.

According to Pete Thamel, the former Alabama Mr. Basketball and Belmont Bruins star is currently stuck in Romania under lockdown.

To make matters worse, Johnson’s wife is currently eight months pregnant in Alabama with their first child. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Johnson said that he fears missing the birth of his child more than anything.

“To me, that’s my worst fear,” Johnson said. “To not be there for his first breath and for my wife. That’s my worry out of all this. I’ll miss that moment. You don’t get those moments back.”

Kerron Johnson was a star college athlete in his own right. As a member of the Bruins from 2009 to 2013, Johnson earned First-Team conference honors in 2012 and 2013. He played in three NCAA Tournaments, and averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 132 games.

Since leaving college in 2013, Johnson has been playing at guard for teams around the world. His stops have included the New Zealand Breakers, Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany, Rouen in France, Pistoia in Italy, and Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Israel.

He currently plays for Cluj-Napoca in the Romanian Liga Națională.

His brother Kerryon has been Detroit’s leading rusher for the past two seasons.

There have been a lot of tough breaks during this pandemic. Hopefully Kerron finds a way home in time for the birth of his child.