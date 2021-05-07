Former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson Reportedly Claimed Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions shocked a lot of NFL fans this week when they released Kerryon Johnson. Though the former second-round pick was coming off a disappointing season, he’s just 23 years old and has been productive in the past.

Johnson finished the 2020 season with 181 rushing yards, 187 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. The emergence of D’Andre Swift in the backfield really affected Johnson’s role.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes confused some people around league circles earlier this week when he called Johnson’s situation “a work in progress.” At the end of the day, the front office decided to part ways with the Auburn product.

Fortunately for Johnson, it didn’t take very long for him to find a new home in the NFL.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles have claimed Johnson off waivers. Schefter received the news from Johnson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Former Lions' 2nd-round pick Kerryon Johnson was claimed on waivers today by the Eagles, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2021

Philadelphia is an odd landing spot for Kerryon Johnson when you consider that its depth chart is already crowded.

Prior to this move, the Eagles’ backfield included Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and Kenneth Gainwell. Adding a proven commodity like Johnson could spell trouble for someone like Howard, who is coming off a down year.

If Johnson can revert to his rookie form, the Eagles may have a steal here. In 2018, he had 641 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

[Adam Schefter]