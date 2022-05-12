Lions Reportedly Agree To Terms With Jameson Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 09: Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) prepares to stiff arm Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) after a first half reception during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shortly after the Detroit Lions waived safety Jalen Elliott and wide receiver Javon McKinley, the front office took care of business with Jameson Williams.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Lions and Williams have agreed to terms on a four-year, fully guaranteed deal. It includes the standard team option for a fifth year.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Alabama's final game of the season, but that didn't scare off the Lions. They moved up all the way from pick No. 32 to pick No. 12 just so they could select him.

Despite the brutal timing of Williams' injury, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that NFL executives believe the talented wide receiver will be ready to go by October.

Now that Williams is under contract for the foreseeable future, the Lions will focus on surrounding him with the best possible supporting cast.

"We have to do our part to make sure he's set up for success. We need to develop him," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He's got to get healthy. But we do think we've got the right resources and structure in place."

If Williams can return to 100 percent, the Lions' passing attack should be much more explosive this season.