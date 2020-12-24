Lions Announce 5 Coaches Will Miss Saturday’s Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a contest that could turn ugly.

The Buccaneers were already heavy favorites, but the latest news could swing that line in Tampa Bay’s favor even more. On Thursday morning, the Lions announced five coaches won’t be on the field this weekend.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell was reportedly a close contact of someone with COVID-19. As a result, he and several members of the defensive coaching staff won’t be coaching.

“Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell, Defensive Coordinator Cory Undlin, Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis, Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory and Linebackers Coach Ty McKenzie will not coach in Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols,” the team said in a statement.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford addressed not having a significant chunk of the coaching staff against the Bucs this weekend.

“We all just got to be ready to adapt,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I kind of, it’s been that way all season. Shoot, I was locked in a hotel room for a week not too long ago, too, so we’ve all been there taking our turns.”

Stafford will have to be a coach on the field for a Lions team that has lost four of its last five games.

Tampa Bay and Detroit kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.