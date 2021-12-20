Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

The Spun

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday.

If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be activated. If he can’t do that, it means Tim Boyle would be in line to start.

Goff was excellent against Arizona and finished with 216 yards passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. For the season so far, Goff has 3,007 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Detroit raced out to an early 17-0 lead and didn’t look back in the second half. The 18-point win got the Lions to 2-11-1 as they’ve won two of their last three games.

The win did come with a price though: Detroit is no longer atop the NFL Draft order. The No. 1 pick now belongs to the Jaguars after they fell to 2-12 on Sunday against the Texans.

Kickoff for Detroit-Atlanta will be at 1 p.m. ET.

