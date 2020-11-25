Lions Announce Decision On WR Kenny Golladay

In fewer than 24 hours, the Detroit Lions will take on the Houston Texans in a Thanksgiving Day clash.

Unfortunately, the team won’t have arguably the team’s best offensive weapon. Detroit announced star wide receiver Kenny Golladay won’t be able to play this week.

On Tuesday, the Lions listed Golladay as a non-participant for their walkthrough. That was the first sign that he likely wouldn’t be playing a pivotal game against the Texans on Thursday afternoon.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get out on the field Wednesday and won’t be able play yet again this week.

Kenny Golladay is out. But D’Andre Swift is questionable. So he’s got a chance. https://t.co/87Dn4p1jFP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2020

Golladay has 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. All of those stats came in four games, with Golladay failing to pull in a reception on four targets against the Indianapolis Colts.

The good news for the Lions is that rookie running back D’Andre Swift might be able to play. He was surprisingly listed on the Lions’ injury report last weekend with a concussion – despite playing the entire game against the Washington Football Team.

After missing last weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Swift was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit and Houston kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET.