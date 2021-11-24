Lions Announce Jared Goff’s Status For Thanksgiving Game

Jared Goff’s health has been trending in the right direction ahead of the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the team got perhaps its most positive update yet on its starting quarterback.

Goff was officially listed as questionable with a left oblique injury on the Lions’ latest injury report. He reportedly would have been limited today in practice, if Detroit had taken the field, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Wednesday update built off of what Dan Campbell said on Tuesday about Goff’s status improving. The Detroit head coach shared that he was optimistic that the former No. 1 overall would be healthy enough to play by kickoff on Thursday.

That now seems to be a real possibility with less than 24 hours to go until the NFC North game.

For #Lions–#Bears:

— #Bears QB Justin Fields was ruled out after not practicing this week. Andy Dalton will start. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) is doubtful.

— #Lions QB Jared Goff (left oblique) was listed as questionable and would have been limited today had they practiced. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2021

The Lions’ prospects of winning their first game of the season would improve greatly if Goff was under center against the Bears. Backup Tim Boyle played last weekend against the Cleveland Browns and struggled mightily, throwing for just 77 yards and two interceptions.

Goff hasn’t exactly been great himself this year, but he’s at least shown flashes of his Pro Bowl form during his first year in Detroit. He’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards and eight touchdowns with a fairly inexperienced roster.

Unfortunately, turnovers have been an issue for Goff and the Lions this season. In nine game, the two-time Pro Bowler has thrown six interceptions and put seven balls on the ground, four of which resulted in fumbles recovered by the other team.

Nevertheless, Goff gives this current Lions team its best chance to get a win. Campbell is still looking for his first victory as a head coach in the NFL and he’ll need to lean on whoever his quarterback is to get him there.

Stay tuned for updates on Goff ahead of the Thanksgiving matinee between the Lions and the Bears.