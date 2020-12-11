Lions Announce Kenny Golladay’s Status For Packers Game

Detroit fans hoping to see Kenny Golladay back in action this weekend will have to wait a little bit longer. Once again, the talented wideout will be on the shelf due to a hip injury.

The Lions announced moments ago that Golladay will be inactive for Sunday’s clash with the Packers. This is an unfortunate blow to the offense, especially since there was some optimism within the coaching staff that he’d play in Week 14.

Golladay has only appeared in five games this season, hauling in 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Considering this is a contract year for Golladay, the last thing he wants it to sit on the sidelines. Every week he’s unable to play is a wasted opportunity to build up his value as a free agent in 2021.

Though the Lions will be without Golladay this Sunday, the offense might have D’Andre Swift back in the fold. He’s listed as questionable for this weekend, albeit he was as full participant during Friday’s practice.

Lions' D'Andre Swift questionable, Kenny Golladay out vs. Packers https://t.co/GOagrJBW9L via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 11, 2020

The Lions started off the Darrell Bevell era off with a win over the Chicago Bears.

It’ll be tough for the Lions to upset the Packers, especially with the way Aaron Rodgers is playing. However, the locker room does seem rejuvenated with Bevell as the interim coach.

Kickoff for the Lions-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

[Dave Birkett]