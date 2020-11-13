Lions Announce Kenny Golladay’s Status For Sunday’s Game

After leading the NFL in receiving TDs in 2019, Lions WR Kenny Golladay is having a frustrating 2020 season due to injuries. He’s missed three games so far, and appears on pace to miss at least one more.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Golladay has been ruled out of Detroit’s Week 10 game against Washington. He is battling a hip injury that kept him out of Detroit’s last game against the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s not the first time this season that he’s dealt with an injury unfortunately. Golladay missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

But Golladay has proven to be very valuable when he’s healthy. He’s started in all three of Detroit’s win this seasons, and has 338 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season. Golladay had back-to-back games of 100+ receiving yards in wins over the Jaguars and Falcons.

#Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is officially out again vs. Washington. TE T.J. Hockenson (toe) questionable. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2020

Kenny Golladay has been a star for the Detroit Lions since they took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He had 70 receptions for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns in 2018, then followed that up with a Pro Bowl campaign the following year. In 2019, Golladay caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Golladay will be a free agent after this season though. If he wants to make the big bucks next year he needs to get healthy and finish the season strong.

Will Kenny Golladay finish the season with over 1,000 yards?