Lions Announce WR Kenny Golladay’s Status For Week 1

Matthew Stafford will most likely be without his top wide receiver this Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears. The Lions just announced Kenny Golladay’s status for Week 1 and it’s not encouraging.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Golladay tweaked his hamstring earlier this week in practice. He’s not the only elite wideout dealing with an injury this week, as Mike Evans and Courtland Sutton are currently hurt as well.

Despite doing some light stretching this afternoon, Detroit said Golladay didn’t participate during today’s practice. This is the second-straight day he was unable to contribute on the field.

As a result, the Lions have listed Golladay as doubtful for this weekend’s showdown against the Bears. The team also announced that Hunter Bryant, C.J. Moore and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are out for this Sunday.

Here’s the final injury report from Detroit:

Golladay’s absence should have a major impact on this game – if he’s unable to play, of course. Detroit would then need to rely on Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones Jr. to carry its receiving corps.

It’s not all bad news for the Lions though. Rookie tailback D’Andre Swift has recovered from his hip injury and is good to go this Sunday against the Bears.

Kickoff for the Chicago-Detroit game is at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field. Fans should expect another update on Golladay on Sunday morning.