This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had to start Tim Boyle at quarterback. That’s because Jared Goff recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Fortunately for the Lions, Goff’s absence wasn’t an extended one. On Monday, the team announced that he has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goff should be the Lions’ starting quarterback this upcoming Sunday against the Seahawks.

Before the Lions placed Goff on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he picked apart the Cardinals’ secondary in an upset victory. He finished that game with 216 passing yards and three touchdowns.

#Lions QB Jared Goff was cleared from the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Goff detailed his experience with COVID-19 last week. Thankfully, he wasn’t hit too hard by the virus.

“I’m feeling good. It’s pretty much a mild cold. I’m feeling fine,” Goff said, via ESPN. “I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game. Monday morning, I said, ‘You know what? I might as well make sure this is good to go,’ and sure enough, I was positive.”

Goff’s return should give the Lions’ offense a much-needed boost this weekend. With Boyle under center, the starting unit scored only 16 points against the Falcons.

Boyle finished Week 16 with 187 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered another strong performance despite not having Goff at quarterback, hauling in nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.