Lions Announce Official Decision On QB Matthew Stafford

If it wasn’t already evident, the NFL world learned truly how much the Detroit Lions rely on their veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford today.

Stafford left the game early in the first quarter after tweaking his ankle on a drop-back pass. The 14th-year Detroit QB hobbled back into the locker room and was soon deemed questionable to return. Stafford was replaced by NFL journeyman and backup Chase Daniel for the time being.

In Stafford’s absence, the Lions floundered.

Early in the third quarter, Detroit trailed 40-0. Even if Stafford was relatively good to go, it wouldn’t make much sense to put him back in this lost cause of a game.

The Lions PR Twitter account announced the team has downgraded the QB to OUT after the start of the second half.

UPDATE: Stafford has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/egDWLPxUcS — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 26, 2020

Detroit suffered yet another disappointing season in 2020.

After a few tough years with the franchise, head coach Matt Patricia was fired earlier this season. Today’s blowout game serves as an accurate depiction of the Lions organization in recent weeks. Prior to today, the team had suffered two multiple possession losses in a row to Green Bay and Tennessee.

With an inevitable loss today, Detroit will fall to 5-10 on the season.

At last place in the NFC North, the Lions will play their final game next week against the Minnesota Vikings. While it would make sense for Matthew Stafford to sit on Sunday as well, you can never count him out.

Detroit currently trail Tampa Bay 47-7 late in the third quarter.