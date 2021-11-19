Lions Announce Official Game Status For QB Jared Goff

It’s been a frustrating season for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. And unfortunately, an injury isn’t making things any easier for him.

On Friday, the Lions listed Goff as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Nearly all players listed as doubtful wind up not playing, so he’s effectively out for Sunday.

Goff has been completing 66.1-percent of his passes this season. He has 2,109 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions. He’s also fumbled the ball seven times.

Fourth year quarterback Tim Boyle is in line to take Goff’s place. Boyle has appeared in 11 NFL games and has thrown just four passes in his NFL career. Assuming he gets the start, it will be his first.

The #Lions listed QB Jared Goff (oblique) as doubtful. Tim Boyle likely starts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

The Detroit Lions are winless at 0-8-1 due in no small part to an anemic offense. They’ve scored just 150 points in nine games this season – less than 17 points a game.

But we’ve seen first-time starters like Cooper Rush and Mike White dazzle in their first starts. Maybe Boyle can give them a spark.

Outside of continuing their trend of not winning games, there’s not many ways the Lions’ season can get worse. At this point in the season, they might as well start evaluating the roster from top to bottom.

Will Tim Boyle be able to make an impact for the Lions in his first NFL start? How long will Jared Goff be out?