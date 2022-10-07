Lions Announce Promising Update On Star Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

For the first time since Week 3, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has participated in practice.

St. Brown suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings. That injury forced him to miss Detroit's Week 4 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Although it's great to hear that St. Brown is back on the practice field, there's no guarantee he'll play this weekend.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown's status for this Sunday's game against the New England Patriots has not been determined yet.

St. Brown was off to an excellent start this season, hauling in 23 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, the Lions would love to have St. Brown at their disposal this Sunday.

“Certainly, any time you can get a player like him back it helps from production but also what he brings,” Campbell said of St. Brown, via All Lions. “He’s a spark plug, he’s a leader, he’s a hard hat guy. He’s gonna bring his lunch pail and go to work. Just to have him in any capacity would be very helpful.”

If St. Brown can't suit up, the Lions' passing game will run through DJ Chark, T.J. Hockenson and Josh Reynolds.

The Lions will announce St. Brown's status for Week 5 fairly soon.