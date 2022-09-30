Lions Announce Unfortunate Decision On Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a breakout star through the first three weeks of the season. Unfortunately, he won't be able to suit up this Sunday.

The Detroit Lions have ruled out St. Brown for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

St. Brown has been nursing an ankle injury. He was unable to practice this week because of it.

The only good news here is that St. Brown's injury isn't expected to linger for a while. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the test results for St. Brown didn't show a long-term injury.

St. Brown has been outstanding this season. The USC product already has 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

With St. Brown out this weekend, the Lions will need DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and T.J. Hockenson to make plays in the passing game. That is, of course, if they suit up. They're all dealing with injuries as well this week.

To make matters worse, it is also being reported that Lions running back D'Andre Swift will miss this weekend's game.