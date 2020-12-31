Lions Announce Update On Star WR Kenny Golladay

The 2020 season hasn’t been kind to the Detroit Lions, who are in for a major overhaul in the coming months.

After a tumultuous start to the season, the Lions decided to fire head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. But the coaching staff is just the beginning of those changes.

Many are wondering about the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford. If he returns, one of his key weapons might not be on the field, either.

Star wide receiver Kenny Golladay dealt with injuries for much of the 2020 season. He played in just five games and on Thursday, interim head coach Darrell Bevell confirmed his season is over.

#Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell tells reporters that WR Kenny Golladay's season is over. A frustrating situation for all, as Golladay heads into free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

A free agent, it’s unclear if Golladay will return to Detroit next season. Earlier this season, he opened up on his future with the Lions.

“They believed in me,” Golladay said, via the Detroit Free Press. “And say, if a contract, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, then I’ll go somewhere else and ball out and play. But like I say, I’m a loyal person and of course I want to be here. I started my career here.”

In five games this season, Golladay racked up 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit could choose to place the franchise tag on the wide receiver or offer a contract extension.

If not, though, he’ll be taking his talents elsewhere.