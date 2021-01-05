Lions Appear To Be Leaning 1 Way With Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is one of the longest-tenured players in the National Football League.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has been with the Detroit Lions since 2009. Stafford’s future with the NFC North franchise is in question, though.

Detroit is hiring a new head coach and a new general manager. With the Lions set to hit the re-set button in the front office, many believe they’ll do the same at the quarterback position.

Stafford is still a very good quarterback, but the Lions might want to commit to a rebuild and draft a young player. It would not be surprising to see Stafford playing elsewhere by the start of the 2021 regular season.

A Detroit Lions insider believes the team is leaning the other way, though.

“The more I listen to folks in Allen Park, the more likely I think it is Matthew Stafford returns. Everything’s on the table and he could certainly be somewhere else, that decision is a long way from being made. Just a gut feeling,” Lions beat reporter Kyle Meinke tweeted.

Stafford is only 32, so he could have several years of good football left. If the Lions believe they are close to contending, it would make sense to bring Stafford back.