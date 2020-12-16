Lions Are Reportedly Leaning 1 Way With QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has been the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback since the team took him No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. But after 12 years and three head coaches with the team, will there be a 13th year?

According to Chad Brown on 104.3 The Fan in Denver, that may not be the case. Brown reported on Wednesday that he’s hearing the Browns intend to “move on” from Stafford after this year.

Stafford has three years remaining on his contract, but the Lions could save a lot of cap space by releasing him. They may need it given the rank in the bottom half of the league in cap space.

But even in a bad season like this one, Stafford has continued to perform at a high level. He has 3,522 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 starts this season, and has played through a number of injuries.

Chad Brown said on @1043TheFan that he’s hearing that the #Lions are “going to move on” from QB Matthew Stafford. — Kevin Kissner (@KissnerRadio) December 16, 2020

Matthew Stafford has been one of the few bright spots in a Lions franchise that has been spinning its wheels for the majority of his career. He’s had three different head coaches and two general managers, and made the playoffs three times.

Stafford has broken every passing record in Lions history, including throwing for over 5,000 yards in 2011. He is one of the greatest players in franchise history and will be remembered as such when he finally leaves.

As for plans for life post-Stafford, the Lions will have a lot of options this offseason.

But a lot can happen between now and the 2021 offseason. Perhaps Stafford’s time in Detroit isn’t up just yet.