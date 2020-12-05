Lions Are Reportedly Planning To Cut Veteran WR

The Detroit Lions are reportedly planning to waive a veteran wide receiver in a move that surprised many around the NFL world.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Lions are moving on from wide receiver Marvin Hall. As Garafolo noted, Hall is just two games removed from a 113-yard performance.

The move comes at an interesting time. Detroit has been banged up at the wide receiver position all season with star wideout Kenny Golladay playing just a handful of games this year.

Golladay won’t play again this weekend, which would have seen Hall play a significant amount of snaps. Instead, the Lions reportedly want to give their young players more time.

Detroit recently activated veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the active roster. With Hall gone, Sanu will step into a much larger role for the Lions over the final five weeks of the season.

The team could also decide to work in rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus. He popped for the Lions earlier in the year when Kenny Golladay was first injured, but saw his playing time decrease as the season went on.

Now he might have the opportunity to prove himself.

Detroit fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manage Bob Quinn. Waiving Hall ensures the team will get a good look at its younger players before next season.