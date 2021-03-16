Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran NFL Quarterback

The Spun

Lions quarterback Chase Daniel on the field

NFL teams in need of a backup quarterback can add another name to their wishlist. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions will release Chase Daniel.

Daniel signed a three-year, $13 million deal with the Lions last offseason. He spent the majority of the season on the bench since Matthew Stafford stayed relatively healthy.

In relief duty last season, Daniel completed 29-of-43 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Although he’s not a marquee name, Daniel has proven to be a serviceable backup and mentor for NFL teams, such as the Bears, Chiefs, Eagles and Lions. He has made a ton of money in that role, earning $38 million over the course of his career.

Daniel isn’t the only player that Detroit is releasing this week.

Rapoport said the front office is also parting ways with defensive tackle Danny Shelton. This move will save the Lions $4 million in cap space.

The Lions will look drastically different this year, as they’ve already lost Jamal Agnew and Jarrad Davis in free agency. Let’s also not forget they traded Stafford back in February to the Los Angeles Rams.

General manager Brad Holmes certainly has his work cut out for him, but he does have the draft capital necessary to rebuild this roster from the ground up in the coming years.


