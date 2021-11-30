Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.

It’s plausible Hand gets picked up by a playoff contender later on this season when he gets healthy.

“The #Lions are releasing DL Da’Shawn Hand off IR today with an injury settlement, source said,” reports NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “Should be healthy in a few weeks. Potential D-line help for a playoff-bound team.” The #Lions are releasing DL Da’Shawn Hand off IR today with an injury settlement, source said. Should be healthy in a few weeks. Potential D-line help for a playoff-bound team. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

The Detroit Lions took Da’Shawn Hand with the 114th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had his most productive year his rookie season when he compiled 25 tackles and three sacks.

Hand will now become a free agent with a potential opportunity to join a contender later on in the season.

The Lions, meanwhile, have yet to win a game this season, but they’ve come close. They lost to the Bears by two in Week 12 and the Browns by three in Week 11.

This Sunday, Detroit hosts the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle. Minnesota is coming off a crushing loss to the San Francisco 49ers and no doubt wants to get back in the win column.

The Lions host the Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.