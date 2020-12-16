Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Their Special Teams Ace

Earlier this month the Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn. Now it appears that the Lions are beginning to purge the roster of some of their players too.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are releasing cornerback and special teams ace Javaris “Dee” Virgin. He was in his third seasons with the Lions, but has been limited to just 31 snaps this year.

Virgin played the majority of special teams snaps for Detroit last year. He finished the season with 10 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games.

But the Lions have clearly been able to find someone else who can do Virgin’s job this year. And that must have made him expendable even with three meaningless games left to play.

Virgin went undrafted out of West Alabama in 2017. He joined the Lions in 2018 after being released from the Houston Texans preseason roster.

The Lions will be releasing CB/special teams ace Dee Virgin off practice squad because he is out of elevations to the 53-man roster. He is an excellent special teams player, will find a home very soon, I'm sure. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 16, 2020

Mathematically, the Lions are still alive in the NFC wildcard race. But realistically they have little-to-no shot of getting in. They can be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 with a wide combination of results.

In the 2021 offseason the Detroit Lions will have a lot of tough decisions to make. They need a new general manager and head coach as they overhaul a roster without a ton of cap space.

Whoever does get the Lions job is going to have their work cut out for them.

Meanwhile, Dee Virgin will have to spend the next few weeks or months looking for any work at all.

Such is life in the NFL.