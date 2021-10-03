Lions Coach Dan Campbell Getting Crushed For Decision

First-year Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already earned a reputation for being aggressive in important game situations. Unfortunately, that mindset got him into a bit of trouble on Sunday afternoon.

With the Lions trailing by 10 points and just over four minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter, Campbell left his offense out on the field on a fourth-and-one from the Bears eight-yard line. Jared Goff was unable to complete a pass and Detroit turned the ball over on downs.

With the amount of time left on the clock and trailing by two scores, the Lions could’ve opted for a field goal and then tried to come up with a defensive stop to get the ball back. However, because Campbell decided to go for it on fourth down, his team never had a chance to be in that position.

Chicago took the ball back after the failed conversion by Detroit and was able to run out the clock.

Lions fans have quickly realized that Campbell has a fiery personality and is willing to be aggressive with his play-calling to try and put his team in the best position to win. However, Sunday’s decision to go for it on fourth down left many around the NFL scratching their heads.

I'm all for aggression Dan Campbell but when you're down 10 with 4 minutes to go; take the field goal and make it a one score game rather than playing for 7 — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) October 3, 2021

All these teams get miracles against us, can we get one please? — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) October 3, 2021

Why in the world did the Lions just go for it??? You’re down 10. Make it a 1 score game. — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) October 3, 2021

I'm absolutely shocked Dan Campbell didn't take the field goal there. That was so dumb but so helpful for us!! Time to get a 4-minute drive to ice this game. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 3, 2021

Dan Campbell is an aggressive coach, but twice he declined to take short field goals and both times got burned. Not good. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) October 3, 2021

The Lions lost 24-14 to their division rivals and dropped to 0-4 on the year.

Detroit came into the 2021 season and very few gave them chance to be successful, but the start of the campaign still hasn’t gone according to plan. The Lions have been competitive in a handful of their games but haven’t been able to get over the hump and give Campbell his first win.

Detroit will try to bounce back next weekend on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.