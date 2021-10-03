The Spun

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Getting Crushed For Decision

Detroit Lions Training CampALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

First-year Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already earned a reputation for being aggressive in important game situations. Unfortunately, that mindset got him into a bit of trouble on Sunday afternoon.

With the Lions trailing by 10 points and just over four minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter, Campbell left his offense out on the field on a fourth-and-one from the Bears eight-yard line. Jared Goff was unable to complete a pass and Detroit turned the ball over on downs.

With the amount of time left on the clock and trailing by two scores, the Lions could’ve opted for a field goal and then tried to come up with a defensive stop to get the ball back. However, because Campbell decided to go for it on fourth down, his team never had a chance to be in that position.

Chicago took the ball back after the failed conversion by Detroit and was able to run out the clock.

Lions fans have quickly realized that Campbell has a fiery personality and is willing to be aggressive with his play-calling to try and put his team in the best position to win. However, Sunday’s decision to go for it on fourth down left many around the NFL scratching their heads.

The Lions lost 24-14 to their division rivals and dropped to 0-4 on the year.

Detroit came into the 2021 season and very few gave them chance to be successful, but the start of the campaign still hasn’t gone according to plan. The Lions have been competitive in a handful of their games but haven’t been able to get over the hump and give Campbell his first win.

Detroit will try to bounce back next weekend on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

