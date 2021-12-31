Lions Coach Dan Campbell Has Telling Update On QB Jared Goff

It looks like the Lions will have to play without starting quarterback Jared Goff for another week.

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Friday and confirmed that Goff is doubtful to play on Sunday against the Seahawks. Goff’s been dealing with a knee injury for the last couple of weeks.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell tells reporters that QB Jared Goff, dealing with a knee injury, is doubtful to play Sunday. Looks like Tim Boyle again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2021

Even though Detroit is looking to end this season on a high note, this could help its chances of securing the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Tim Boyle will be starting after throwing for 187 yards and one touchdown pass along with an interception last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

It was 13-13 going into the fourth quarter before the Falcons scored the lone touchdown in that final frame to win, 20-16.

For the season, Boyle has started two games for Detroit and has 264 yards through the air with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Seattle comes into this matchup at 5-10 overall as this will be the first losing season in the Russell Wilson era.

Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.