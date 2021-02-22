Lions Coach Dan Campbell Responds To ‘Meathead’ Comments

Many have praised the incredible energy Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had at his introductory press conference several weeks ago. But others were less impressed, and called Campbell a “meathead” with limited brain capacity.

But in a recent interview with MLive, Campbell declared that he has no problems with the label. He made it clear that he loves the job and he’s going to be his own person during his tenure in Detroit.

“I said this to Chris [Spielman] the other day, I was like, ‘I love the fact we’re only known as meatheads,’” Campbell said. “I’m a meathead? I have limited brain capacity? I like [that people think] that. I’m good with that, you know what I mean? I have zero problem with it.

“That whole press conference was literally for our team and our fans and community and people that want the Lions to succeed… I want to be in Detroit. I want this job, because I identify with this job. You talk about it fitting like a glove? This thing fits me like no other, because I just feel like I can relate to this. I understand, man. I think I’m kind of a gritty guy, you know? Without trying to toot my own horn, I just know who I am.”

Lions’ Dan Campbell shrugs off criticisms about introductory news conference https://t.co/VYdd1iNcQs — Muskegon Chronicle (@MuskegonChron) February 22, 2021

Dan Campbell isn’t entirely without head coaching experience. He served as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, going 5-7 after Joe Philbin was fired.

Campbell then spent the next five years as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach of the New Orleans Saints.

The Lions hired Campbell early on their search, and paired him with new general manager Brad Holmes to rebuild the team.

Campbell and Holmes have a lot of work ahead of them. They don’t have time to listen to what the critics have to say about his personality.