Lions Coach Matt Patricia Offers Injury Update For Kenny Golladay

Fantasy owners beware: Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay is looking iffy for the season opener this weekend.

Speaking to the media today, Lions head coach Matt Patricia revealed that Golladay and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai are both out of practice today. NFL insider Mike Garafolo noted shortly afterwards that Golladay appears limited in practice. But that could just mean he’s stretching instead of getting reps on the practice field.

Golladay would be a massive loss for the Lions as they try to start the season strong against the rival Chicago Bears. The former third round pick out of Northern Illinois led the league with 11 touchdown receptions while posting 65 catches for a career-high 1,190 yards. He made the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

In fact, Golladay has quietly put together two very strong seasons for the Lions over the past two seasons. In 2018, he broke out onto the scene with 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns.

Patricia said Golladay and Vaitai are out of practice again today, not a good sign ahead of Sunday's opener — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 11, 2020

Elsewhere on the WR injury front, Matt Patricia says #Lions' Kenny Golladay will be limited today, while Mike Evans is practicing for the #Buccaneers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2020

Fortunately for the Lions, Matthew Stafford has done a good job of distributing the ball evenly to his top receivers. If Kenny Golladay misses the game or is limited on Sunday, he’ll still have Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and TJ Hockenson to feed.

But it’s pretty hard to deny that Golladay gives the Lions a boost on offense. In a critical year for Matt Patricia and his staff, they need as few injuries to hinder them as possible.

Will Kenny Golladay see the field on Sunday?

The Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EST at Ford Field. The game will air on FOX.