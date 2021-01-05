Lions Confirm They’ve Interviewed 2 Coaching Candidates

The Detroit Lions are one of the NFL teams in the market for a new head coach, and they’ve already completed two interview for the position.

Lions President Rod Wood confirmed Tuesday morning that his team has already spoken with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. The Lions will also interview interim head coach Darrell Bevell today.

Detroit is also looking for a new general manager, though Wood says the franchise has no problem hiring a coach first before hiring a GM. The Lions are looking for a collaborative approach from coach/GM.

“So it doesn’t require us to hire a general manager first,” Wood said. “It might work out that way because we’re a little bit ahead in the general manager search relative to the head coach search. But if we find the perfect head coach and we’ve not yet found a general manager, we’re not going to wait on the coach. We’re in competition with other teams who are interviewing some of the same people.”

The Lions fired Matt Patricia in late November after two-plus seasons as head coach. Patricia went 13-29-1 during his tenure in the Motor City.

Detroit finished this season with an overall record of 5-11.