The 2021 offseason hasn’t been kind to several NFL athletes who have suffered season-ending injuries before the season even starts.

Earlier this offseason, Denver Broncos starting offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles. He did so in a workout away from the team facility and was then cut by the team.

Just a few days later, Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton tore a ligament in his knee. Unfortunately, those are not the only two players to suffer significant injuries this month.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed Detroit Lions defensive tackle Joel Heath suffered a torn ACL. Pelissero said the “freak injury” occurred while Heath was doing bag drills in an individual period.

Heath had a solid college football career at Michigan State before joining the Houston Texans as a member of the team’s undrafted free agent class following the 2016 NFL draft.

He played four seasons with the Texans before signing with the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2020 season. He decided to opt out of the 2020 season and was released by the team when the new league year kicked in.

Heath eventually signed with the Lions. Unfortunately, his first season with the team was cut short.