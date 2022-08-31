Lions "Expected" To Sign Veteran Quarterback

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions made two notable moves at quarterback on Tuesday, releasing Tim Boyle and David Blough. That means they need to find a backup for Jared Goff before Week 1.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Lions are expected to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld was released after the 49ers decided to sign Jimmy Garoppolo to a restructured contract.

Clearly, the Lions view Sudfeld as an upgrade over Boyle and Blough.

Sudfeld, 28, has appeared in just four career games. He has completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 188 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn't afraid to be honest about his quarterback situation following the team's preseason finale.

"I think it's what anybody would think for the position, and is it somebody we know can come in and, if something happens, you know, that they can steer the ship and they can sustain and win some games?" Campbell said, via ESPN. "If you lose your starter for two or three games, can they win those games for you is what you've got to decide. So that's what we're wrestling with."

Sudfeld could potentially solve that issue that Campbell has been wrestling with.