Lions Fans Are Getting Concerned About Running Back D'Andre Swift

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions attempts to carry the ball against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team during their game at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions went through practice Wednesday without one of their best playmakers. According to Jeremy Reisman, there was no sign of running back D'Andre Swift this afternoon.

Swift had an exceptional performance in Week 1, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries.

With a matchup against the Washington Commanders on the horizon, the Lions need Swift at full strength if they want to bounce back from their Week 1 loss.

That being said, it sounds like Swift will be listed as a "DNP" on Wednesday's injury report.

Lions fans are understandably concerned about Swift's status at Wednesday's practice.

"They’ve said they want to keep Swift fresh all year. He had a few days off in camp too, correct? Hopefully this is just another one of those scheduled days off," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Looks like, hopefully, veteran rest day."

In the event Swift can't suit up for Week 2, Jamaal Williams will be the starting running back for Detroit.

The Lions added an insurance policy to their roster in the form of running back Justin Jackson. He has ample experience as both a runner and receiver in the NFL.

Hopefully for Detroit fans, Swift was just given a rest day.