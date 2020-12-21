Lions Fans Are Loving Matthew Stafford’s Postgame Comment

Injuries weren’t enough to keep Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford off the field against the Tennessee Titans yesterday. He played well, but couldn’t keep pace with the high-powered Titans in a 46-25 loss.

However, it was comments Stafford made after the game that have Lions fans happy even after a loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Stafford pledged that he will always do his best to play as long as he’s good to go.

“Because I’m the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, and it was Sunday, and I got a bunch of teammates that work their ass off,” Stafford said. “They fight to be available and fight to get out there and play and try to help us win. If there’s any way I can play, I’m never gonna not (play). I feel like I owe it to those guys, I owe it to the game, I owe it to this organization, everybody. If I’, good enough to play, healthy enough to play, my ass is gonna be out there.”

Message received loud and clear. The Lions official Twitter account quoted Stafford and added, “That’s my quarterback.”

Lions fans on Twitter were amped up by the comments.

“Idc what radio hosts, or people with 42 followers say. We can win with #9. Offense has a lot of pieces,” one fan wrote. “Get a good coach and GM. Go draft heavy on defense and in FA. #OnePride”

“Man of great character! Thank you for playing for us; for sticking with us. Not many would “waste” their career playing for this organization,” a second said. “Thankful that you are! Merry Christmas!”

“Stafford will go down as the best QB ever not to win a playoff game!!! I’m so sorry Matthew!!!” another wrote.

The Detroit Lions are set to retool this offseason with a new head coach and new GM. But judging by Matthew Stafford’s statements, they don’t have to worry about their quarterback going anywhere.